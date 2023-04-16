Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Increases By 157.6%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the March 15th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRKN remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 1,238,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,745. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.64. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

