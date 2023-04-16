Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declines By 53.2%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.4 %

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CCLP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 44,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

