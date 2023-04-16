Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Increases By 1,000.0%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Stock Performance
Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Asset Monetary Network (DATI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.