Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Declines By 41.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $50.79 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
