Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Declines By 41.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $50.79 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

