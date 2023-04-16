Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declines By 39.6%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 2.4 %

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,301. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.