Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Drops By 59.7%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. 66,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,644. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

