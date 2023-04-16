Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 300.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.3 %
FCNCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 19,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.