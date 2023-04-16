Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 300.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.3 %

FCNCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 19,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last quarter.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

