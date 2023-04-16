Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 40.0%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

GNTA remained flat at $6.30 during trading on Friday. 1,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genenta Science

Genenta Science Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. ( NASDAQ:GNTA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

