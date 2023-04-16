Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 40.0%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GNTA remained flat at $6.30 during trading on Friday. 1,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
