Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Decreases By 65.9%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GAINN remained flat at $23.50 during midday trading on Friday. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

