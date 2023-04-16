Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Grows By 280.5%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the March 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GGGSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 3,200 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,020 ($37.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GGGSF remained flat at $33.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Greggs has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

