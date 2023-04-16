Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 232.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

MSMGF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 26,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

