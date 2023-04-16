Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 232.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
MSMGF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 26,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About Grid Metals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grid Metals (MSMGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.