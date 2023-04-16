Short Interest in Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Grows By 287.9%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, an increase of 287.9% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 14.55 on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 52 week low of 14.55 and a 52 week high of 14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is 14.55 and its 200 day moving average is 14.55.
About Healios K.K.
