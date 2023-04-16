Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 83.3%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Japan Airport Terminal stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

