Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Rises By 272.7%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the March 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Kaixin Auto Stock Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 186,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,037. Kaixin Auto has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Kaixin Auto Company Profile
Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaixin Auto (KXIN)
