Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Expands By 319.6%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Trading Up 3.1 %
MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,394. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.03.
About MDM Permian
