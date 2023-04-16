Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Expands By 319.6%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Trading Up 3.1 %

MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,394. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.03.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

