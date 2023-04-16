Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Grows By 900.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MITUY opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

