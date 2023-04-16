Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 38.8%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.08. 40,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,495. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after buying an additional 144,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after buying an additional 524,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

