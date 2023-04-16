Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Decreases By 23.6%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

