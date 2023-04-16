Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Decreases By 22.8%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after purchasing an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.92. 1,158,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,303. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $114.86.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

