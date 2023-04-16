Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Drops By 88.9%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $4.51 on Friday. 412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

