Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Grows By 100.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,163. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.