Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Grows By 100.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PAGS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,163. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
