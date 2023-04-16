Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Decreases By 24.4%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Pearson by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 250,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 980 ($12.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,230 ($15.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.70) to GBX 915 ($11.33) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.86.

NYSE PSO remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. 225,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,053. Pearson has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

