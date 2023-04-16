Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Grows By 4,300.0%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

