Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Grows By 243.8%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

