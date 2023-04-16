Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Grows By 103.4%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PNW traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 587,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

