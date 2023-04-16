Short Interest in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Drops By 25.7%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 1,291,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,944. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.