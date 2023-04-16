Short Interest in Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Expands By 98.7%

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.0 days.

Quinsam Capital Price Performance

Shares of QCAAF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Quinsam Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, mining exploration, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

