Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Declines By 85.8%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,639. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Red White & Bloom Brands
