Short Interest in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Drops By 20.4%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:REX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.84. 89,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,757. The company has a market capitalization of $501.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

