Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Declines By 90.0%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFAC. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Acquisition by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in RF Acquisition by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in RF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFAC remained flat at $10.32 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,954. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. RF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

