Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Increases By 230.2%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Saipem Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAPMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

