Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Drops By 22.0%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 4,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,878. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.