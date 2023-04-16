Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Drops By 22.0%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIGIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 4,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,878. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Further Reading
