Short Interest in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Drops By 20.9%

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signal Hill Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 196,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHLW remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

