Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Increases By 75.4%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,234. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 384.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.