Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Grows By 149.4%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 17,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,701. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.
Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
