Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Grows By 42.4%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 22,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.59. 3,227,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.46. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.