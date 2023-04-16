Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Expands By 93.3%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Talon 1 Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,864,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 847,255 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

TOAC stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Friday. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

