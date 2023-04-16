Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Declines By 23.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SWGNF remained flat at $62.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.
About The Swatch Group
