Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Decreases By 21.9%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of THBRF stock remained flat at $2.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

