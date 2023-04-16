Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Decreases By 21.9%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of THBRF stock remained flat at $2.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.19.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
