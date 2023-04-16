Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Increases By 213.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the March 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

