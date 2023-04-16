Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Grows By 61.0%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 962,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 277,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.57. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently -189.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 80.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

