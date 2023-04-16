Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Grows By 66.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TSR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84. TSR has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.