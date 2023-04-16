Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rises By 243.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 243.1% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNCRY shares. Barclays raised shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

UniCredit Stock Up 2.0 %

UNCRY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 165,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

