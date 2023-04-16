Short Interest in Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Drops By 70.0%

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vision Energy Stock Performance

Vision Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,691. Vision Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41.

Get Vision Energy alerts:

Vision Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.