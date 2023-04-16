Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Drops By 27.2%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of VTRU opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of -0.15. Vitru has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

