Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Grows By 80.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.2 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:VIVEF opened at $10.40 on Friday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

