Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Grows By 275.0%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IDE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,249. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.