Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Declines By 26.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Stock Down 2.1 %

Weibo Company Profile

Shares of WB opened at $17.33 on Friday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

