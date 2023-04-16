Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Expands By 179.0%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the March 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,386,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,347 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21,207.2% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 935,449 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,416,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,264,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,274,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

DGRW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. 321,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

