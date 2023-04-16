Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Drops By 24.2%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

